Dominican Gov. slams Nicaragua arrest of candidates

Santo Domingo.- The Government of the Dominican Republic on Sunday condemned the arrests of two opposition presidential candidates in Nicaragua, by order of the leftist regime headed by Daniel Ortega, which it considers intolerance.

The opposition presidential Arturo Cruz and Cristiana Chamorro are detained in the capital Managua.

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, affirmed that both arrests are a harassment of the opposition before the presidential elections of November in Nicaragua. “These anti-democratic measures indicate the creation of an environment of intimidation and intolerance.”