Thirteen medical centers in Greater Santo Domingo with no ICU availability for COVID-19 patients

Five of these centers also have total occupancy in their intermediate area

The Ministry of Public Health reported a slight reduction in hospital occupancy of patients with coronavirus, which stood at 71% in intensive care (ICU) and 50% in intermediate; however, 13 centers in Greater Santo Domingo continue to occupy the units for critically ill patients fully.

These 13 centers in total add up to 113 beds of the 472 enabled to care for critical patients nationwide; that is, 24% of the COVID-19 ICU beds are not available.

The Elohim medical center has 20 beds for critical patients occupied, while the Marcelino Vélez has the 18 that it has enabled.

In addition to the ICU beds at the Marcelino Vélez, there is no availability for intermediate patients since the 75 he has in that area are also full.

The Cruz Jiminian clinic also reports a total occupancy in its COVID-19 unit, as patients are using both the six intermediate care beds and the 18 ICU beds.

The same situation occurs in the Abreu clinic, the Cuban Dominican Medical Center, and the Vista del Jardín, which have all their beds in use, both the ICU and the intermediate hospital beds.

The Abreu clinic enabled 11 beds for intensive care and nine for intermediate, while Dominico Cubano made available 10 in the ICU and 14 in admission.

Meanwhile, the Vista del Jardín medical center has 15 beds for intermediate care and nine for ICUs.

The other centers that do not care for critical patients in their coronavirus units include the Obstetrics and Gynecology Center, which has seven beds in use, and the Altagracia clinic. The UCE medical center has the five that it has occupied and the Ureña Arias clinic the four that it has enabled—while the Rodríguez Santos clinic and the National Polyclinic enabled one each and are also in use.

Contagion

The Ministry of Public Health reported nine deaths and 1,216 cases of coronavirus infections yesterday.

The authorities indicated that, of the nine deaths, three were registered this Thursday, which brings to 3,742 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, the total number of documented cases stands at 314,031.

Vaccination

The National Vaccination Plan entered a new stage, starting on Friday another special vaccination day in the south and east of the country.

As of Thursday, 6,553,710 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been applied in the Dominican Republic. According to the data registered in the monitoring platform for the plan, 2,252,316 people have been wholly inoculated.

The most recent acquisition of vaccines by the Dominican Government occurred yesterday when the authorities received the second batch from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The information was offered by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, who is also the coordinator of the Government Health Cabinet.

Peña explained that the doses received were 208,260, which will be included in the vaccination plan that began last February.