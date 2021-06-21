Luis Abinader asks Dj Albert to visit an ICU room, after defying curfew

President Luis Abinader accepted the apologies of the disc jockey known only as Albert. The latter asked for forgiveness after defying the curfew this weekend and indicating that even with the closing of the country, he will look for a way to continue having parties.

“Attention Mr. President, you can close us for 24 hours and we’ll make fun of you,” were Albert’s words during a party in a villa near Juan Dolio during curfew hours. He later recanted in a video: “I know I did wrong, I know it was not the right thing to say and I ask for a public apology, maybe this is not enough but I know I did wrong, I know I went too far, I admit the mistake I made, but we are human and we make mistakes,” he said.

Although the president accepted his apology, he asked him to visit an Intensive Care Unit where almost 500 people are struggling to overcome Covid-19 and publicly express his experience.

“Apology accepted! I ask you to visit an ICU ward, duly protected, and express your experience publicly. I take this opportunity to call on you and the entire population to get vaccinated against COVID-19 #VaccinateRD,” said Abinader.

Epidemiological Bulletin.

The most recent data from the Ministry of Public Health on the evolution of the pandemic indicates that the nation has 54,858 active cases, out of a total of 316,787 registered, with 258,173 patients recovered and 1,345,638 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Daily positivity is 23.14 percent and that of the last four weeks 18.38 percent.

According to epidemiological bulletin 458 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 3,756 people have died.

The Hospital Network has 2,681 COVID beds, of which 1,343 are occupied, 50 percent, with 465 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 663 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 71 percent.

Meanwhile, of the system’s 524 ventilators, 292 people are connected, for 56 percent.