Passports would issue a travel document in less than 48 hours for everyone who requests it

Santo Domingo, DR

The general director of Passports, Néstor Cruz Pichardo, showed interest in that Dominicans could obtain or renew a passport in less than 48 hours.

Currently, in Passports, there is the VIP payment service for delivery in hours, and the normal one that takes up to 10 days.

“Our aspiration is that our users (all) when they visit us receive a VIP service, that is, that they get their passport in 24 or 48 hours,” said Cruz.

He added that the first steps are also being taken with the decision of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to eliminate the process of legalizing birth certificates to eradicate bureaucratic procedures.

In the same way, Néstor Cruz Pichardo said that to reduce the time in the issuance of the passport, the Department of Technology of the General Directorate of Passports (DGP) works in coordination with the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC ) to streamline the delivery process in less time.

The official urged users to verify their passports before buying a flight ticket or travel package to avoid inconveniences when leaving the country.