Are you tired of waiting? This is the best time to go to the vaccination centers

Going to a vaccination center in search of one of the vaccine doses against COVID-19 no longer implies spending many hours, as was the case in the first days of the day.

However, some people have reported a lack of time to get inoculated.

In charge of the vaccination center installed in the Santo Socorro hospital, Elena Cruz indicated that from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon is when most people go in search of an antidote, being from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm the slack hours.

This means that if you do not have much time, you can go during the so-called “slack hours” and be one of the first in line. The process between filling out the form, waiting for the antidote, and observation time may not take more than 30 minutes.

857 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination center

On Wednesday morning, dozens of people went to the vaccination center under a tent at the Santo Socorro hospital.

There, while waiting for the decision to be taken by the Health Cabinet after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recommended it to wait for the scientific evidence before administering a third dose of the vaccine to the population, dozens of people completed their vaccination schedule consisting of two doses.

Ms. Cruz stated that an average of 500 people are inoculated daily at the vaccination point and that the announcement of a third dose has not diminished the demand for the biologic.

#VaccinateYourselfRD

As of yesterday, a cumulative total of 4,918,071 people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 2,827,967 are those who already have the second dose.

In total, 7,746,038 doses have been administered since the start of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19.