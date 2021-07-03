Local July 3, 2021 | 10:24 am

UPDATE: “When the 11am bulletin comes out, I anticipate that Elsa will be downgraded to a tropical storm.”

Meteorologist John Morales

¨When the 11 am bulletin comes out; I anticipate that Elsa will be downgraded to a tropical storm,¨ as reported by meteorologist John Morales, posted on his Twitter account.

He also added that the surface-level circulation center had been ahead of the concentrated area of ​​electrical storms located to the east.

“The barometric pressure is now above 1000,” he explained.