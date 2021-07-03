UPDATE: “When the 11am bulletin comes out, I anticipate that Elsa will be downgraded to a tropical storm.”
Meteorologist John Morales
¨When the 11 am bulletin comes out; I anticipate that Elsa will be downgraded to a tropical storm,¨ as reported by meteorologist John Morales, posted on his Twitter account.
He also added that the surface-level circulation center had been ahead of the concentrated area of electrical storms located to the east.
“The barometric pressure is now above 1000,” he explained.