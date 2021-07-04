Active COVID cases and bed occupancy decrease, but not deaths

Despite the decrease in active cases of COVID-19 and the fact that the public is reducing the demand for hospital bed services, the number of deaths yesterday remains the same as the daily average during the 67 days of the third wave.

This can be interpreted to mean that there has been no improvement during the administration of the pandemic in terms of mortality and that it has not reflected the “excellence” touted by the authorities and the trade unions in their statement earlier this week about the vaccination program.

Active cases decreased by 89 persons; there were two fewer ICU beds and 23 fewer hospital rooms.

Since deaths have not subsided with fewer cases while demand for beds is decreasing, is there not a hospital management problem that needs to be diagnosed and explained?

Below is the table we have constructed based on information from the bulletins?