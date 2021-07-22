Ex US Southern Command chief arrives to tackle illicit trade

Santo Domingo.- The former head of the United States Southern Command, Wesley Clark, arrived in the Dominican Republic Wednesday to deal with illicit trade and supervise the execution of the Traffic Project, which provides the Government with a system

of control of the marketing of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Clark will also meet with Dominican business leaders and heads of various government entities, says a press release.

The company SICPA develops for the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) the Fiscal Traceability System of Alcoholic Beverages and Cigarettes (Traffic), a mechanism against illicit trade by means of which it marks and identifies alcoholic beverages and cigarettes with a high security tax stamp, guaranteeing the legal origin of these products.