They investigate a Chinese in the Ramón de Lara with symptoms of monkeypox

Santo Domingo, DR.

A Chinese tourist was admitted to the Ramón de Lara hospital. It is being investigated if he is infected with the well-known disease smallpox of the monkey, public health informed this media.

The patient is stable and asymptomatic, but there are still no reliable results to see if it is the disease. You have 11 days in the health center.

He was kept in the isolation area and was admitted with fever, headache, and a slight cough. Health authorities ruled out covid-19.