Top official: Haiti halts work on questioned canal

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, explained this Monday that, according to the latest reports, the Haitian authorities stopped the construction of the agricultural irrigation canal that was intended to connect to the Massacre River, in the territory of Haiti.

Álvarez said that he has no knowledge of whether the work stoppage occurred after the death of President Jovenel Moïse. He explained that until now there has been no rapprochement with the new prime minister of that country, Ariel Henry, nor with the chancellor, Claude Joseph, with whom the dialogue failed in the search for a solution to the impasse during the Moïse presidency.

The Dominican Government maintains its rejection of the construction of the dam to channel water since, according to technical data handled by Álvarez, it represents a risk of flooding for the border area in the rainy season.