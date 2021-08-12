Fred’s rains keep entire country on alert

Santo Domingo.- The entire country remains on alert Fred’s rains that, so far, have forced 1,700 people to leave their homes.

However, the number of provinces on red alert was reduced from 14 to five and the rest are, 17 on yellow alert and nine on green.

The continued alerts is due to the rainfall forecast for today over much of the country, even tomorrow, Friday, when it is forecast to begin to decrease.

A report from the Emergency Operations Center (COE) at 9:00 am today shows that, of the evacuated people, only 29 were taken to three shelters.