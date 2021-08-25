Public Health reports 12 deaths from covid in two days; increase to 146 ICU patients

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported four deaths due to coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths reported in two days to 12. Meanwhile, 317 new cases were detected out of 4,803 samples processed in the last 24 hours.

The Dominican Republic reaches 4,006 deaths due to coronavirus and 348,566 detected cases, of which 4,679 are active cases.

Epidemiological bulletin #524 puts daily positivity at 5.36%.

Hospital occupancy

Regarding hospitalizations, 424 patients are reported in Covid beds, for 16%; in the delicate condition in Intensive Care Units 146, representing 24% and connected to ventilators 85, for 16%.

The authorities continue to call the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining the established hygiene measures and protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.