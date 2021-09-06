Sisalril and DIDA announce extension of special coverage for the coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- After conversations with the Superintendence of Health and Labor Risks (Sisalril), the Health Risk Administrators (ARS) reached an agreement with the National Association of Private Clinics and Hospitals (Andeclip) to continue to assume the co-payments of the affiliates affected by COVID-19 who require hospitalization until the end of September 2021, progressively reincorporating them until December of the same year.

In a joint press statement, the Sisalril and the Dirección General de Información y Defensa de los Afiliados a la Seguridad Social (DIDA) informed that the Dominican Government had made available RD$7, 063 million pesos to give continuity to the coverage of PCR tests, personal protection equipment (PPE) and high-cost surplus in ICU and reminded that other coverage would continue to be financed with the resources of the Family Health Insurance (SFS) of the Dominican Social Security System.

It was reported that as of October 1, 2021, a process of normalization of hospitalization co-payments established in the Health Services Plan (PDSS) will begin and will culminate in December.

For its part, the DIDA deposited before the National Social Security Council (CNSS) a proposal to include PCR and antigen tests and the treatment for COVID-19 in the Health Services Plan (PDSS) Benefits Catalog.

Sisalril and the DIDA jointly expressed that they will continue to monitor the implementation of the points agreed in the agreement between the ARS and Andeclip in favor of the Family Health Insurance (SFS) affiliates and urged the population to complete their vaccination schedules, highlighting the low complications observed in people with two or more doses of vaccines.

Both institutions informed the population that this extension aims to encourage the people to continue the vaccination process against COVID-19.