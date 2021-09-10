New one thousand peso banknote will begin circulation in the country Monday

The new banknote that will circulate from this Monday, September 13. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The Central Bank explained that the banknote would contain a new security thread.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) informed that as of this Monday, September 13, a 1,000 Dominican peso banknote, series 2020, will circulate.

The banknote contains the same security features of the 1,000 Dominican peso banknotes currently in circulation, but with the addition of a new security thread.

Dominican peso banknotes are currently in circulation, which will maintain their exchange value to pay all public and private obligations.

This banknote is issued under the provisions contained in Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic and Article 25, paragraphs a) and c) of the Monetary and Financial Law 183-02, explains a press release from the entity.

The Central Bank urges citizens to consult the information on its web page if they have any doubts about this or any other banknote or currency.