Another arrest in Falcon case

Santo Domingo.- Last night the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) arrested Juan Carlos Mosquea Eduardo, labeled as the operative chief of the drug trafficking and money laundering network dismantled through Operation Falcón.

Juan Carlos is the brother of Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco, who is the alleged head of the network dedicated to international cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

The arrest of Juan Carlos Mosquea, according to a source quoted by Listín Diario, took place in Puerto Plata province.