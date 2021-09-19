Abinader says that all Dominicans in New York should apply third vaccine against Covid-19

He highlighted that a study carried out in Israel assured that the application of the third dose multiplies immunity tenfold.

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader declared in New York that it is recommended that all Dominicans apply the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, as this guarantees effective immunity to the virus.

“There is not a single person vaccinated with the third dose who is hospitalized in the Dominican Republic. This is based on the studies we have done,” said the President.

“This information was sent to us by the Israeli ambassador in our country. We are taking all control measures,” he added.

Luis Abinader spoke in New York in a meeting he held with Dominican journalists, who also asked them about the country’s measures concerning Haitians.

“What we are doing, with the coordination of the Health Cabinet, is that all those who enter the binational markets must be vaccinated. We vaccinate them,” he explained.

He said that Haiti is an independent country, which takes measures with which the Dominican Republic agrees but cannot change it.

“What is true is that we all have to vaccinate with the third vaccine,” he emphasized.