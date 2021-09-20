Peter and Rose move over the Atlantic: no danger of landfall

Miami, United States of America

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose were moving over the Atlantic on Monday without threatening land. However, the first will pass this week north of the Leeward Islands, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Peter, which has winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), was about 245 miles (390 km) east-northeast of the northern part of the Leeward Islands and was moving in a west-northwest direction at 14 miles per hour (22 km/h).

The NHC has not issued any advisories or warnings. However, it has asked the public to remain attentive to Peter’s evolution in the interests of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, which may be affected by the rains and swells produced by the storm.

The storm will turn northwest and slow forward progress by Wednesday, while its winds, which extend up to 125 miles (205 km) from its center, will gradually decrease.

As for Rose, the NHC said it continues to move northwest over the Atlantic with no change in its intensity.

It was about 550 miles (885 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

The storm is moving northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), and its speed will slow down in the coming days.

Starting Tuesday, a slow weakening of its winds, which extend up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center, will begin.