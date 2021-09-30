Abinader recognizes start of class rebound of COVID-19 cases in country

On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, acknowledged an uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 in the country after the start of the school year.

“The level of contagion has increased due to the issue of face-to-face attendance in schools, but we have to get vaccinated because we already have to live with COVID,” said President Santiago, initiating a new vaccination plan against the coronavirus.

With the day, which is carried out in 140 educational centers simultaneously, the Government intends to complete the reinforcement of the third dose to teachers and students from the age of 12.

Abinader chose Santiago to do the relaunch because that demarcation has the lowest average inoculation level in the whole country.

He adds that he hopes that the people of Santiago will react and achieve the first goal, “which is to reach 70 percent of a second vaccination.”

He also called on the population to learn to live with COVID-19. He urged citizens to get vaccinated and comply with the necessary protocols against the pandemic.

He assured that they have not hospitalized any person who has the third dose in the country, which in his opinion indicates “indicates the level of immunity that is achieved with that third vaccine.”

The Ministry of Public Health carries out the vaccination day in coordination with the Ministry of Education. Daniel Rivera and Roberto Fulcar, heads of both government institutions, participated in the operation.