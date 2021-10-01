COE expands flood alerts for 9 provinces; two yellow alerts

Santo Domingo, DR

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) expanded the flood alert to nine provinces, two yellow alerts, and seven green alerts due to the downpours caused by a low-pressure trough, together with bands of clouds that come off Hurricane Sam and the effects of daytime warming.

On yellow alert are La Vega and Monseñor Nouel and in green are Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Azua, Santiago Rodríguez, Elías Piña, San Juan and Santiago.

The downpours will be mainly in the afternoon and early at night, according to the report of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET). They will be accompanied by electrical storms and gusts of wind over several locations in the regions: north, northeast, the eastern plain, the border area, and the Central mountain range.

The office warns that sudden floods of rivers, streams, and gullies could occur and the occurrence of landslides and urban floods.