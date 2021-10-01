These countries do not qualify for United States Diversity Visa program

Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela, and Colombia are some of the nations that do not meet the requirements of the contest to obtain permanent residence

Santo Domingo, DR.

The United States Department of State that administers the Diversity Visa Program, better known as the “green card lottery,” issued a statement listing the countries that do not qualify to receive permanent residency through the program by 2023.

Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland), and Vietnam are the countries listed as “ineligible” to apply for the program.

According to the regulations, the native people of these countries cannot apply because more than 50,000 individuals had already emigrated to the United States in the last five years.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1990, which originated the program, establishes that the so-called “diversity immigrants,” people from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States, are those who can apply to the “lottery.”

How are they chosen?

The entity chooses those selected through a random computer algorithm. By 2023, up to 55,000 visas will be available for this concept.

The State Department distributes diversity visas among six regions worldwide, and no country can receive more than 7% of the visas available for each year.

Registration in the program is entirely free.

Apply? These are the requirements.

The first requirement is to be a native of a country with a historically low migration rate. In case you are not a native of a country that possesses this characteristic, then you could consider qualifying through the following route:

–If your spouse is a native of a country that does meet the program’s migration rate. In that case, you can claim the country of birth of your husband or wife as long as they are both listed on the selected entry and enter the United States simultaneously.

You must also complete at least a secondary education or its equivalent, qualified as “successful completion,” or two years of work experience in the past five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to carry out.

Registration of requests

Applicants must submit program tickets electronically via dvprogram.state.gov between 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 6, and 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.