Allegra and Barna present program to enhance leadership and innovation in healthcare sector

Experts analyze educational challenges in the healthcare ecosystem to drive its transformation.

Santo Domingo, October 2021 – Allegra and Barna Management School have joined forces to enhance the skills and knowledge of leaders in the healthcare sector through a program that seeks to promote, integrate and develop managerial competencies aimed at generating value for patients.

The educational proposal, entitled “Leadership and management in the healthcare sector,” also seeks to promote a comprehensive vision of the healthcare ecosystem and strategic innovation in the actors that make up the sector.

Allegra, a consulting firm specializing in healthcare, and the Barna business school, presented the program in the JW Marriot Hotel, where several key players in the field analyzed the educational challenges facing the country to transform the healthcare sector.

The panel was moderated by Dr. Gastón Gabin, CEO of INTEGRA, an ecosystem of companies, of which Allegra is a member, dedicated to transforming and improving the Dominican healthcare system and, sustainably, placing the well-being of the patient at the center of every decision.

The meeting was attended by Ignacio Santoni, commercial director and professor of marketing and retail management at Barna and Dr. Gustavo Güilamo, coordinator of the Management Cabinet of the National Health Insurance (Senasa); Alejandro Cambiaso, president of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS); together with Ilka González, director of planning and development of the National Health Service (SNS), and Dr. Patricia González, president of Amadita Laboratorio Clínico.

During the panel, the professionals agreed that the transformation of the country’s healthcare system requires efforts to achieve innovative and efficient solutions to respond to the needs of today’s patients and users and facilitate the integration of the actors in the ecosystem.

Regarding this training proposal, Eric Moreno, Barna’s academic director, indicated that one of the program’s objectives is to ensure that professionals in each area have sufficient knowledge so that together they can focus their strategic goals on a collaborative model in favor of the sector and citizens.

The academic faculty is integrated by a multicultural team, which combines teaching with practical experience and research, complemented by a selection of collaborators and visitors from other continents to strengthen the study proposal.

Meanwhile, the specialization, which includes an International Week, is aimed at managers of hospitals and outpatient care centers, insurance companies, clinical laboratories, financing companies, pharmaceutical and medical device industries who seek to update their performance in management and administration functions.

The content of the academic offer, which will be given in person and will last five months, includes an analysis of situations for decision making, leadership, and human behavior in organizations, commercial policy, and marketing. It will also cover topics related to general and strategic management, financial management, and decision-making.

The health sector has become the most complex, dynamic, and far-reaching sector in the world. For this reason, understanding the role and interrelation of the actors in the ecosystem and the strategies for their application in administrative functions is a priority for the proper development of health care services.

About Allegra

Allegra is a consulting firm specializing in healthcare that, together with the public and private sectors, travels the road to transforming the healthcare system through innovative and efficient consulting solutions based on the best national and international practices.

It is part of INTEGRA, the first health ecosystem in the Dominican Republic, formed by six complementary organizations that seek the same goal: to improve the population’s health sustainably.

About Barna

Institute with more than 20 years of experience developing educational programs oriented to the transformation of management thinking and training professionals in the public and private sector. It has established itself as the leading management school in the Caribbean region.