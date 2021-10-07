CMD indicates Government should have waited for higher level of vaccination before lifting curfew

Nearly five million people have the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dominican Medical Association (CMD) indicated that the Government should have waited for higher vaccination levels against COVID-19 before lifting the curfew.

To date, 6,107,063 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; these, 4,947,154 have the second and 989,151 the booster dose.

“We are calling on the Government to be more restrained at this time, yesterday there were 700-odd cases…. I would have expected higher levels of vaccination,” explained the president of the union, Waldo Ariel Suero.

Likewise, he indicated that the authorities should have waited for the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination of children over five years old before taking this decision.

“And to wait with that measure until assessing the behavior of the pandemic in these days as it has been rising,” he said.

Suero affirmed that the increase of the cases in districts like La Altagracia and the National District is due to the lifting of the curfew in the past few days.

Therefore, he recommended that the citizens continue using masks, good hand washing hygiene, and physical distancing.