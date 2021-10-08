Dominican Republic embarks on a needed police reform

Santo Domingo.- Today Friday will begin the seminar sponsored by various government entities whose purpose is to “accelerate” the transformation of the National Police, for which it will have international representatives.

At the moment, the Dominican Republic is experiencing high levels of insecurity, which makes people feel fear and express their outrage at the events through social networks.

The seminar, which is called “Working Group for the Transformation of the National Police”, will last for three days and will be held in the Convention Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs starting at 10am, indicates a press release from the Interior and Police Ministry.