Santo Domingo and 12 other provinces declared on alert due to tropical wave

Atmospheric conditions will be conducive to moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared 12 provinces on alert due to two atmospheric phenomena that will cause incessant rains over the national territory.

The most recent bulletin of the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) indicates that the Dominican Republic is affected by a tropical wave and a high-level upper-atmospheric trough, which will produce conditions that will likely generate moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind towards the east, northeast, southeast and the Central Cordillera, mainly in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, some local downpours with isolated thunderstorms could occur during the night in the southwestern provinces.

Given this forecast, the provinces of Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Monte Plata, La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, El Gran Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Sánchez Ramírez and San José de Ocoa were declared on green alert.

For Tuesday, unstable conditions will persist over the national geography due to the permanence of the trough and the humidity that accompanies the tropical wave, “while its axis is leaving our forecast area, therefore, the downpours will return and may be moderate to strong with thunderstorms and wind gusts, especially close to noon in the northwest, north, northeast, southeast, Central mountain range and the border area.”

Maintaining watch on areas of downpours.

“We monitor two areas of downpours and thunderstorms in the basins of the Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.