We’re going to lose Dominican Republic without firing a shot: top official
Santo Domingo.- The warning exploded like thunder Thur. : “Look, I have no doubts … we, if we don’t get involved in this, we are going to lose our country, without firing a shot.”
The warning comes from Immigration Director Enrique García, referring to the massive presence of Haitians Throughout the national territory.
He said the undocumented Haitians who are here must be regularized to prevent their illegal entry, “because we cannot lose our country.”
García was interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral, channel 11.
“If the massive Haitian immigration is not stopped, in a period of between 10 to 20 years we could lose the country, without firing a shot,” citing Kosovo as an example.
You dont losed a country unless you dont protect your borders with a strong line of defence, they already gave 10,000 Armed troops at the border with haiti. Scaremongering and end of the world tales that Dominicans be doing all the time really doesn’t help matters.🙄
Give me the presidency and I’ll put sh*t into its correct order/ place.
Se hace urgente expulsar a todos los haitianos ilegales del territorio Dominicano.
En R.D. no caben dos banderas.
Stop them at the border, that is what the 10,000 RD troops there are supposed to be doing.
Israeli government offered to build a wall…and ?!…Keep selling land to foreigners…soon youl be “visitors” and renters in “your” own county…Money doesn’t have eyes …and goes in everyone’s pocket…!!!