We’re going to lose Dominican Republic without firing a shot: top official

Santo Domingo.- The warning exploded like thunder Thur. : “Look, I have no doubts … we, if we don’t get involved in this, we are going to lose our country, without firing a shot.”

The warning comes from Immigration Director Enrique García, referring to the massive presence of Haitians Throughout the national territory.

He said the undocumented Haitians who are here must be regularized to prevent their illegal entry, “because we cannot lose our country.”

García was interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral, channel 11.

“If the massive Haitian immigration is not stopped, in a period of between 10 to 20 years we could lose the country, without firing a shot,” citing Kosovo as an example.