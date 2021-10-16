Downpours, thunderstorms and wind will occur; 9 provinces on alert

Weekend outlook: Rains and lightning

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that heavy downpours will occur today, with thunderstorms and wind gusts over localities in the north, northeast, eastern plain, the border, and the Central mountain range by a tropical wave southwest of Puerto Rico.

While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) keeps nine provinces on green alert for possible river overflows, flash floods, and landslides due to the registered rains. The nine provinces on green alert are Puerto Plata, Monsignor Nouel, Dajabón, Sanchez Ramirez, Santiago, Duarte, Santiago Rodriguez, Valverde, and La Vega.

Tomorrow Sunday, the humidity and instability associated with the passage of the tropical wave and the effects of a trough at various levels of the atmosphere will be promoted in the afternoon, episodes of moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts over several communities in the regions: north, northeast, south coast, the Cordillera Central and the border area.

COE recommends that residents in vulnerable areas adopt measures that help save lives and prevent property damage. Temperatures will remain hot.