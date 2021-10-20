Presidents of DR, Panama and Costa Rica reaffirm commitment to work for the interests of their countries

The head of the Panamanian Government expressed himself in those terms when receiving Abinader and Alvarado (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The representatives shall sign a joint declaration

The President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, said Wednesday that the meeting between his counterparts, Dominican Luis Abinader and Costa Rican Carlos Alvarado, reaffirms the willingness and willingness to work as a team for the best interests of their respective nations.

The Head of Government expressed himself in these terms when he received Abinader and Alvarado at the Presidential Palace of Panama.

The Presidents continue their agenda by going to a private room to discuss the various topics of the meeting. Afterward, they will go to the Cabinet Room where the ministers accompanying President Abinader, those of Costa Rica and Panama will join them; after noon they will have lunch.

After lunch, the leaders will go to another room where they will sign a joint declaration and at the end, they will inform the press of the content of said declaration and the results of the meeting.