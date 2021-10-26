Study determines there are 240 open dumps throughout the country

Pollution. Environment resolves to regulate

Environment issues resolution and summons to regulate these sites; almost all municipalities collect hazardous waste without control, 69% of the landfills are burned on purpose.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources issued resolution 0036-2021 to regulate 240 landfills that operate in the open sky throughout the national territory, and 69% of landfills are burned intentionally, with serious damage to the environment, according to a survey by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

According to the survey, more than 90% of the municipalities and municipal districts collect “hazardous waste” (toxic, biological-infectious, or other) from health centers such as clinics, hospitals, veterinaries, and laboratories, which are thrown together with common urban waste, which constitutes a danger in the management, because they should have another treatment.

The organism presented the data of the survey carried out in the 393 municipalities and municipal districts in which the problematic situation of the landfills is evidenced, with diseases, greenhouse gas emissions, and damage to the environment.

More than 95% of these sites operate in the open air, and more than 80% are set on fire, most of the time intentionally, the ministry explained.

Minister Orlando Jorge Mera released resolution 0036-2021 after presenting the data and regularizing urban solid waste disposal sites (SDF).

Ultimatum

It urges the owners, concessionaires, and those responsible for the operation of these sites to submit to the Ministry of the Environment, via the Environmental Services Directorate (Single Window), their Regularization Plan and correct the irregularities the landfills will be closed after two years.

The sites prioritized for the application of the resolution are those identified in the survey with high deficiencies and significant environmental and social impacts, in addition to final disposal sites in areas with tourist development.

This prioritization includes sites where urban waste from three or more municipalities is dumped and those that do not comply with the geological, natural, institutional, and social conditions established in Section V of the Regulations of the General Law of Integral Management and Co-processing of Solid Waste number 225-20 (decree 320-21).