TSA again postpones action against Public Health resolution on requirement of vaccination card

The recusal must be heard by the president of the TSA, Diomedes Villalona, within three days.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Third Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) postponed two protection actions against the Public Health resolution that requires the presentation of the Covid 19 vaccination card, with at least two doses, to enter closed public and private places, due to the recusal of the president of the court.

The recusal was made by the plaintiff, attorney Yan Carlos Martinez, who understands that the president of the court, Luisa Canaan, departed from the legal and constitutional order; therefore, he considered that it compromises her partiality.

The hearings to hear the protective actions, ordinary and collective, were set for November 2 to allow the recusals to be heard by the presidency of the TSA.

The recusal is to be heard by the president of the TSA, Diomedes Villalona, within three days.

The third action of safeguard, filed by lawyer Jose Manuel Santana was also postponed for November 2 to regularize voluntary interventions of citizens who support the resolution of Public Health.

This is the second time that the protective actions have been postponed.

The plaintiffs allege that resolution 000048, issued by Public Health on October 8, violates their fundamental rights. The regulation has been enforced since last Monday, October 18.