TSA rejects appeal against resolution requiring presentation of vaccination card in public places

Santo Domingo, DR

The Presidency of the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) rejected the request for a precautionary measure seeking the provisional suspension of Public Health resolution number 000048, which requires the presentation of a vaccination card against covid-19 to enter closed public and private places since October 18.

The president of the TSA, Diomede Villalona, considered that the request to adopt the precautionary measure does not meet any of the requirements demanded by law 13-07, which creates the Contentious Tax and Administrative Court.

The lawsuit in referral, which was in a state of ruling since last Tuesday, was filed by the pastor and political leader Carlos Peña, in his capacity and the representation of the Servant Generation party.

Ramón Mola Manzuela, Felicita Gil Paulino, Demetrio Francisco de los Santos, Miguel Antonio Merán Valdez, Freddi Antonio Jaquez Graciano and others joined as voluntary interveners.

The request was rejected by judgment number 0030-01-2021-SSMc-00169, dated October 28. Accordingly, it was notified to the parties involved in the conflict.

The contentious administrative appeal is pending, which is to be decided by a chamber of the TSA.