‘Dance to deaths’ by Covid gaffe gets Dominican governor fired

Santo Domingo.- On Monday night President, Luis Abinader, dismissed the then governor of the Samaná province, Elsa Argentina de León Abreu, after her comments about potential fatalities from the coronavirus.

De León Abreu had been in the position for more than a year, and she was appointed through Decree 340-20, along with the other governors of the country.

Who is Elsa de León?

The former governor is a native of the Sánchez municipality, in Samaná, and she began her career in politics twenty years ago, obtaining various positions regardless of the political organization that is in power.

In fact, she had already held the title of governor of her province, between 2006 and 2008, after she was designated as Vice Minister of Tourism in the period 2008-2012.