US choppers on Dominican soil herald start of American humanitarian mission in Haiti?
Santo Domingo.- This Thursday the Ministry of Defense clarifies that the five US helicopters that landed in Puerto Plata province had prior authorization. “They carried out a technical refueling stop and crew rest.”
According to the institution, they were parked for the number of flight hours they had been carrying and that is a routine procedure when traveling long distances.
He adds that the helicopters took off this Thursday morning and will continue their scheduled route.
The helicopters caused a stir on social networks, due to the political crisis in Haiti, aggravated by the kidnapping of 17 American missionaries.
The operation is likely the start of a US humanitarian mission in Haiti.
Es tiempo ya que entre el Ejercito RD y los Americanos y nos devuelvan Hincha y los americanos se queden con la parte sur, de haiti, hace tiempo nos hubieran invadido los haitianos si fueran ellos los que tuvieran bienestar, debemos nosotros adelantarnos al tiempo e invadir las tierras que hoy no son de nadie porque Haiti no es un Pais
Choppers? DT editor…Do you know what they look like? They’re definitely not a fucking airplane. And excuse the bad language. I figured it would auto block my message so you have to read it. Don’t be so damned lazy. If you do an article about choppers put helicopters in the picture!!!!! Just sayin!
You are the worst editor ever bro