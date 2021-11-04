US choppers on Dominican soil herald start of American humanitarian mission in Haiti?

Santo Domingo.- This Thursday the Ministry of Defense clarifies that the five US helicopters that landed in Puerto Plata province had prior authorization. “They carried out a technical refueling stop and crew rest.”

According to the institution, they were parked for the number of flight hours they had been carrying and that is a routine procedure when traveling long distances.

He adds that the helicopters took off this Thursday morning and will continue their scheduled route.

The helicopters caused a stir on social networks, due to the political crisis in Haiti, aggravated by the kidnapping of 17 American missionaries.

The operation is likely the start of a US humanitarian mission in Haiti.