Learn about the vaccines you must have to enter North American territory from this Monday

Santo Domingo, DR

This Monday, the new biosecurity measures against Covid-19 demanded by the United States will come into effect and be applied at the country’s airports to passengers destined for the United States.

Travelers to that destination will have to present their complete vaccination card and a negative PCR or antigen test at the airlines, done 72 hours before their departure date.

As is well known, 70% of the flights that originate from the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of Las Américas are destined for the territory of the United States.

Currently, the US capital airlines American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest operate regular flights from this airport terminal.

Minors do not need the presence of the vaccination program card as a requirement.

Those between the ages of 2 and 18 years of age must present a negative test that they are not infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The details of the entry into force of the measures also establish that for US citizens, the requirement is to present a negative test for the virus carried out within 24 hours of leaving the country.

It also specifies that the vaccines accepted to enter North American territory are those of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac, which have been authorized and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Unvaccinated US citizens and unvaccinated LPR residents (“green card” holders, are non-citizens who are lawfully authorized to live permanently within the United States) must submit a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than one day before their travel.

Meanwhile, the administration of airports and airlines has been notified about the entry into force of the new biosecurity measures against Covid-19 recommended by the United States authorities.

The Communications Director of the Dominican Airports XXI Aerodom company, Luis López, explained that the directors of the airports operated by the company have already been notified of the application of the new measures that will take effect on Monday, November 8.