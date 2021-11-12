Leave Haiti now, Canadians, Americans are warned

Port au Prince (AP).- The United States government urged its citizens to leave Haiti due to the deep insecurity in the Caribbean country and a serious fuel shortage that has affected hospitals, schools and banks.

Gas stations in Haiti were closed Thursday.

The US State Department issued the unusual warning as the Haitian government and police battle to control criminal groups that have blocked fuel distribution terminals for several weeks.

“Widespread fuel shortages can limit essential services in an emergency, including access to banks, money transfers, urgent medical care, internet and telecommunications, and public and private transportation options,” the State Department warned Wednesday.

Canadians

Meanwhile, Canada called on all its citizens to leave Haiti, due to the consequences caused by the fuel crisis in that country.

The Canadian government warned its nationals that if their presence in the Caribbean country is not essential, consider leaving the nation safely.