‘Coral’ case suspect obtained 20 pieces of real estate

Santo Domingo.- General Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola, arrested for the Coral 5G anti-corruption case, is listed as the owner of 20 properties, among these 17 lots, two apartments and a residence.

According to his financial statement on August 16, 2020, De los Santos Viola acquired 12 of those properties between January 17, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

De los Santos Viola joined the Dominican Republic Air Force in November 1994, he is a native of San Juan de la Maguana and entered the Presidency’s inner circle in August 2012 with the arrival to power of Danilo Medina and left the Government in August 2020.

He served as deputy chief of the former president’s Presidential Security Corps.

Of the 20 properties, 16 were acquired from 2014 to 2020.