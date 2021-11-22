Dominican Republic generals’ stunning kickback scheme

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) interrogated 70 defendants of Operation Coral 5G, the ring headed by Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza and Pastor Rossy Guzmán, who are being held in prison.

In a typical transaction, a member of the military would get monthly a check for RD$30,000, but would receive only RD$3,000, as “kickback.”

“This criminal network, taking advantage of their functions, closeness and unrestricted support of the country’s chief executive, committed a series of actions that are subsumed under serious criminal offenses.”

Those arrested are Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and Boanerges Reyes Batista, as well as Captain Franklin Antonio Mata Flores, Colonels Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz, Yehudy Blandesmil Guzmán Alcántara, Miguel Ventura Pichardo and Lieutenant Colonel Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez. Also, against Lieutenant Colonel Kelman Santana Martínez and Major José Manuel Rosario Pirón. Likewise, First Lieutenant Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, César Félix Ramos Ovalle and Esmeralda Ortega.