Dominican Republic generals’ stunning kickback scheme
A. Cacerea, R. Guzman.
Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) interrogated 70 defendants of Operation Coral 5G, the ring headed by Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza and Pastor Rossy Guzmán, who are being held in prison.
In a typical transaction, a member of the military would get monthly a check for RD$30,000, but would receive only RD$3,000, as “kickback.”
“This criminal network, taking advantage of their functions, closeness and unrestricted support of the country’s chief executive, committed a series of actions that are subsumed under serious criminal offenses.”
Those arrested are Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and Boanerges Reyes Batista, as well as Captain Franklin Antonio Mata Flores, Colonels Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz, Yehudy Blandesmil Guzmán Alcántara, Miguel Ventura Pichardo and Lieutenant Colonel Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez. Also, against Lieutenant Colonel Kelman Santana Martínez and Major José Manuel Rosario Pirón. Likewise, First Lieutenant Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, César Félix Ramos Ovalle and Esmeralda Ortega.
Long prison sentences needed to discourage this type of criminal activity, 20++ years in prison terms needed !
30 years is better.
Is one of the most corrupt places on EARTH
Not by a long shot.
You mean the usa not dr right?
This kickback scheme is just one part of the bigger story presented in the Diario Libre, “La Pepca interrogó a 70 personas cuyos testimonios presentó como prueba en 5G”, dated on Sunday the 21st.
In the DL article this scheme, one of many schemes they had, the generals diverted funds for their own use from people on the public payroll who would get the RD$ 3,000 kickback.
Reading the Diario Libre article opens one’s eyes as how bold these generals were in their designs to defraud the state. Their greed is detestable.
Even the President is corrupt and becoming rich at the expense of the little people. only Rich selfish money people have the resources to get their name of the ballot. So the cycle of corruption continues…. FOREVER!
Moves like this is what holds back D.R. from advancing. There are tons of other corruption going on so authorities must continue to work diligently. Also, the government of D.R. should agree to third party auditing from another country to ensure everyone’s integrity is intact.