DNCD seizes 675 packets of cocaine in San Pedro and arrests four people

675 packages of cocaine seized off the coast of the province of San Pedro de Macorís. Photo: Directorate of Communications, DNCD.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 675 packages, presumably of cocaine, close to the coast of the province of San Pedro de Macoris.

According to a press release, the anti-narcotics agents, with the support of the Dominican Navy, State intelligence agencies and coordinated by members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out an extensive operation several nautical miles southeast of the province mentioned above, where they intercepted the occupants of a speedboat, which would have arrived in the country from South America.

In operation, which lasted a little more than 12 hours, the authorities boarded the 23-foot long boat, without a name or registration number, whose interior 27 sacks were found, containing 675 packages of the substance, wrapped in adhesive tape.

They also informed that three Dominicans and a Venezuelan were arrested. At the same time, the location of other members of this criminal structure who tried to introduce the shipment into Dominican territory is being activated.

Also seized in operation were 15 bottles of fuel, two outboard motors, radio navigation equipment, a Browning pistol, a nine-millimeter caliber with a magazine and five capsules, a cooler with water and foodstuffs, among other evidence.

The 675 packages are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) to determine the type and exact weight of the substance.

The DNCD, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and intelligence agencies are expanding investigations to determine if others are involved in this international drug trafficking network to apprehend them and bring them to justice.

The authorities continue to expand and increase their operational capacity against drug trafficking, organized crime, and related crimes has seized more than 31 tons of different drugs since August of last year to date.

While from January to November of 2021, almost 22 tons of cocaine, marijuana, crack, ecstasy, and other controlled substances have been seized.