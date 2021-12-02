Luis Abinader: «We do not have any restrictions for December»

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured that the Health Cabinet does not plan to apply restrictions to the population during the Christmas festivities due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“As the vice president said, the Health Cabinet does not have any restrictions planned for December or later,” said the president at a press conference on the Safety and Immunogenicity of the application of a booster dose.

He indicated that the only measure planned for the Christmas festivities is vaccination against COVID-19.

“The ideal is to continue vaccinating the entire population, especially with the second and third doses,” said the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña.

He affirmed that the Dominican Republic had been prepared from the beginning for the appearance of the new variant, as has been done from the start, while emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant in any situation.

He said there should be no fear about the new omicron variant if people continue with the measures taken so far to combat COVID-19.

On the other hand, the HeteroVACRD study indicated that the Dominican Republic is the country with the highest application rate of the third dose of the vaccine in the world, with 12 applications per 100 inhabitants. In comparison, the rest of the world has a little more than 2 per 100 inhabitants.