There are 420 thousand people to be vaccinated to complete the goal of 70%

Punta Cana-. – The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, affirmed here that some 420,000 people have yet to be vaccinated, which represents 5.6 percent of the Dominican population that would be missing to complete the goal of 70 percent.

In this sense, the official said that he would appreciate the strategy of going house to house to achieve the vaccination and reiterated that the timely actions of the Government have resulted in a significant drop in the leading indicators.

The Health Minister said that the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristóbal concentrate the most significant number of people who have not yet been vaccinated.

«The country has the lowest fatality compared to other countries. The wise decisions of the Government headed by Luis Abinader have allowed us to present excellent indicators today, but we still need to reach the highest rate of vaccinated and for this it will be necessary to go knocking on the doors from house to house,” he said.

Dr. Rivera offered these statements when participating in the IV International Congress of Critical Medicine and Intensive Care 2021 (COCECATI) and the Congress of the Central American and Caribbean Consortium of Intensive Care in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province.

The meeting, which brought together specialists from national and international medicine, was held to highlight topics of multidisciplinary interest within critical medicine and the academic level of colleagues.

On his side, Miguelina Pichardo Viñas, president of the Dominican Society of Critical Medicine and Intensive Care (SODEMECU), expressed interest in the areas that represent a challenge for medical work, such as sepsis issues, available in their units, management of the neurocritical patient, the most frequent critical pathologies in obstetrics, respiratory and Covid-19.

“The Dominican Society of Critical Medicine and Intensive Care continues in its strengthening as an organization and motivating today’s intensivists not only based on survival, nor the improvement of our patients as a result of our treatment, but on good treatment, empathy , hospitality and humanity,” expressed Pichardo.

The event was attended by doctors Alexander Marte, SODEMECU vice president, Jorge Luis Ranero, COCECATI president, Gloria Rodríguez, Jorge Sinclair, José Yunen, among others.