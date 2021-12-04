Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital recognized as one of the best in LA

Santo Domingo North, DR

The Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital was recognized as one of the best in the region in the ranking of “Best Hospitals in Latin America 2021,” being the first in the country to receive this distinction.

The assessment was carried out by America Economic Intelligence, which performs annual measurements taking into account quality, safety, user experience, efficiency, and prestige, among others.

The list consisted of 67 hospitals from 11 Latin American countries, which meant to be a challenging year for measurement, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the most anticipated ranking for hospital entities was carried out for medical specialties. The areas of cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery, oncology and hemato-oncology, pediatrics, and gynecology-obstetrics were included. In pediatrics, 55 centers were evaluated, and the Dr. Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital occupies the 14th position of the top 20.

“It is a country achievement to be positioned in the select group of the best health centers in the region, and to share the list with centers such as: The Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, the Alemana Clinic in Santiago, Chile, the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, and other leading health centers in Latin America, is unprecedented in the Dominican Republic,” said Dr. Dhamelisse Then, director of the Hugo Mendoza Hospital.

He said that the Hugo Mendoza Pediatric Hospital is and will continue to be a national and international benchmark in the health sector due to its human capital. He said it pays special attention to indicators that focus on the patient’s experience, safety, and efficiency.

The health center recently received three Stamps of Good Inclusive Practices for People with Disabilities “RD Includes 2021,” awarded by the National Council for Disability (CONADIS) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).