Influenza and Omicron: Public Health reveals similarities between the two

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, revealed today what similarities the variant of covid-1 9, ómicron, and the influenza virus share. He also explained what the symptoms are and how to identify them.

“We are facing a new variant such as omicron, which has very characteristic signs and symptoms. This ranges from malaise, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches and fever. It even looks a lot like influenza in that sense,” Dr. Rivera explained during an interview with the “Juan TH en la Z” program of the “Z 101” station.

He mentioned that the influenza virus is currently causing more symptoms and respiratory complications than omicron.

He indicated that influenza causes more significant respiratory problems but is less lethal and harmful than any variant of covid-19.

Rivera pointed out that this new variant is highly contagious compared to previous COVID-19 variants but produces minor damage to the respiratory tract.

Explains the obligatory nature of the third dose

The minister also explained that the entire population must apply the third dose of the vaccine to control the spread of omicron.

“When I get the third dose, 7 days after application, the basal antibodies increase 40 times more for response to any coronavirus,” he said.

He reiterated the need to combat the imminent expansion of the omicron variant and protect the elderly and vulnerable from possible contagion.

It is recalled that the Ministry of Public Health provided that from January 31, 2022, it will be mandatory for people over 18 years of age to present the vaccination card with the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and recommended the mixed application.

As long as people who by January 31 have not completed the main vaccination schedule of three doses, they will have to present a negative PCR test within no more than seven days of having performed it, establishes resolution number 00069 issued after a meeting of the Health Cabinet, headed by Vice President Raquel Peña.