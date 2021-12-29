Ómicron begins to gain ground in Dominican Republic representing 41% of infections; those of delta 59%

70 percent of infections were recorded in Santo Domingo and the National District and 8% in Santiago

The Ministry of Public Health informed this Wednesday that the country had registered 210 cases of the omicron variant in the last few days, for 41 percent and 299 of the delta variant, representing 59 percent.

In a press conference, the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, said that from December 14 to 27, they had processed some 509 sequenced samples.

He also said that 70% of the infections were registered in Santo Domingo and the National District and 8% in Santiago.