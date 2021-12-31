Pharmacies report high demand for flu medications

Santo Domingo.– With the increasing cases of coronavirus, influenza and other seasonal viruses, the demand for medicines to alleviate the discomfort they produce has increased, especially in those people who hide behind self-medication.

In a tour that Diario Libre made through various Farmacias del Pueblo and private chains, the high demand for medicines for decongestion and flu discomfort was evident. Acetaminophen is the drug that tops the list of demands.

According to Diario Libre, Carmen Molinuevo arrived with some concern at the Promese / Cal pharmacy located in the Santo Socorro hospital grounds because she had already visited “two pharmacies and there were none”.

“Is there acetaminophen?,” Molinuevo asked those in front of her in line. When it was finally her turn, she was able to refill herself by also buying amoxicillin powder for suspension and Curam, a combination of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria. In addition, a lot of vitamin C was being sold.

At the Moscoso Puello branch there was a similar environment, with great demand for flu syrups. In the absence of inventory, they were selling cod liver oil. There was also no diclofenac, zinc oxide, or losartan, which relaxes the blood vessels.

Labs are on vacation

According to Esmeralda Martínez, a clerk of a pharmacy chain, part of the problem, in addition to the great demand for influenza, is that the laboratories are closing collectively for Christmas holidays. “Those people who did not buy their medicines in advance will have to wait until January to get stocked,” she told Diaroio Libre.