Authorities set holiday death toll at 35

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) ended its Christmas operation with a report of 35 people deceased people, of which 26 were due to motorcycles, three in collisions, five in light vehicles and one in heavy vehicle.

The authorities assisted 12,222 some 4,712,000 displaced persons during the Christmas and New Year holidays on the highways and roads throughout the national territory.

According to the latest COE bulletin, 16 people died during the operation this year, specifying that 11 died, a reduction of 31.25%.

“The provinces that registered the most cases were: Santo Domingo 14.7%, National District 11.6%, Santiago 11.1%, Duarte 6.25%, followed by San Juan, La Vega and San Pedro de Macorís.”