The country reaches an all-time high in Covid infections

Although Ómicron was detected in 93% of samples analyzed, the delta variant is present in provinces with a higher population density.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic has been and is going through the highest levels of Covid-19 infections and case records in its entire history since almost two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic began, the first record of which dates back to March 1, 2020.

To date, despite the highest percentage levels of vaccination in the course of the pandemic, the DR has registered record numbers of new positive cases, with reports of 7,439 in 24 hours, while official epidemiological reports indicate that each positive case is infecting between 9 and 12 more people.

One out of every three people tested is positive for the virus, and the average weekly positivity rate is 37.30%.

The disadvantageous situation of the country regarding the behavior of Covid-19 was exposed yesterday by the health authorities, headed by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera; the Vice-Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Perez; the Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, and the advisor Eddy Perez Then.

These health officials warned people not to participate in activities where many people gather, to use masks to provide better protection, hygiene, and vaccination.

Authorities warn that the delta variant continues to cause problems and ask not to be careless, thinking it is a simple flu. The country has already confirmed an autochthonous case of “flurona,” co-infection of influenza and Covid-19.

Although the omicron variant of Covid-19 is present nationwide, detected in 93% of the samples analyzed, the delta variant is still present in the most densely populated provinces, causing severity and hospitalization of patients.

Given this reality, the authorities have asked the population not to be careless about the symptoms of Covid-19, thinking that it is just the simple flu, and advised them to be attentive to the signs, seek medical help, take care of themselves, maintain firm preventive measures.

Likewise, the National Director of Epidemiology confirmed the identification of an autochthonous case of co-infection of influenza and Covid-19, called “flurona” in a patient, but said that it did not have a significant impact and was managed on an outpatient basis.

The private clinics of the Northcentral region are the ones with more Covid-19 enabled beds but higher occupancy, around 70%. The private sector has 849 beds nationwide, 436 of which were in use yesterday.

Despite being the area with the highest number of beds available for Covid patients, the North Central Health Region, made up of Santiago, Puerto Plata, and Espaillat, registers the highest hospital occupancy, already at around 70%.

MONITORING

Covid-19 beds

Yesterday, Wednesday, the official monitoring of Covid-19 beds registered that Santiago, Puerto Plata, and Espaillat had 336 regular beds, of which 229 had hospitalized patients, for an occupancy rate of 68%. This percentage rose to 70% in ICU beds. However, in Santo Domingo and the National District, many families report difficulties finding admission in the private sector, and the centers allege a lack of space availability. The official registry shows another reality: an occupancy below 50%.