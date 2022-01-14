Consumer agency, US Embassy relaunch food safety campaign

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) and the Embassy of the United States through the Trade Safe Project (TraSa), carried out Thursday the relaunch of the food safety campaign with a view to guide and educate the Dominican population on the proper handling of food products.

According to the statement, the executive director of Pro Consumidor, Eddy Alcántara, spoke at the activity, stating that it is necessary to create a culture of food safety in the country in which the entire population adopts safe practices for food safety.

Alcántara explicó en ese sentido, que es fundamental que las familias dominicanas realicen un correcto procesamiento, almacenamiento y conservación de los alimentos que se consumen en los hogares para reducir los posibles riesgos de contraer enfermedades.