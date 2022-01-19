Public Health reiterates that as of January 31 the card with three vaccine doses will be required.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reiterates that from the 31st of this month, all those over 18 years of age will have to have completed the three-dose scheme of vaccines against the coronavirus to enter closed spaces and board public transport.

Luis Manuel Tolentino, legal director of the Ministry of Public Health, insisted that this measure is contained in the resolution 000069 and will be applied throughout the country.

He indicated that only people who recently tested positive and who must present a positive Covid test would show a card with two doses.

It recommends that after a month of testing positive, people can be inoculated with the third dose of the vaccine.

He said 70% of the population has not been given the third dose and urged completion of the scheme. He told authorities to recognize vaccines that were put abroad.

The official indicated that the ideal is that if a person was vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac, the third is Pfizer and vice versa.