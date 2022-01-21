Five deaths and 6,363 new cases of coronavirus reported in the country

Man in protective suit with mask holding sample buccal cotton swab and test tube ready to collect DNA from the cells. Coronavirus covid-19. Infection prevention and control of epidemic. World pandemic. World pandemic

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported today (Friday) 6,363 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Epidemiological bulletin #673 indicates that out of 29,810 samples processed, 6,363 were positive, for a daily positivity of 38.43% and 30.74% in the last four weeks.

To date, the total number of registered cases is 530,998, of which 34,465 are active cases, and deaths total 4,279.

Hospitalizations

The health system has 821 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in standard wards, for 36%. In Intensive Care Units, there are 219 (37%) and 152 patients connected to ventilators (32%).