Dominican Gov. to register all undocumented foreign workers

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic now plans to register undocumented foreign workers, especially Haitian labor. The measure was taken last Tuesday after a meeting of the National Immigration Council (CNM), headed by President Luis Abinader.

As revealed yesterday by the director of the DGM, Enrique García, the registration will begin with Haitian citizens who have a passport, an identity card or a birth certificate from their country.

This is a change in the immigration policy adopted at the end of last September, when the Government gave a period of three months for companies and employers to hire foreigners in accordance with the statutes based on Law 285-04 on Migration.