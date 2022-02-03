Education announces voluntary vaccination campaign for children

Santo Domingo, DR

As of February 14, the mass vaccination campaign will begin for students between the ages of 5 and 11 in educational centers, the Ministry of Education reported Thursday.

During a press conference, Dr. Aida Lucía Vargas confirmed that the process would be voluntary for families who approve it.

It was also specified that the doses for children would be Sinovac 1.5.

He also added that the operation would continue with teaching and administrative staff throughout the country.

The person in charge of Orientation and Psychology of the Ministry of Education, Francisca de la Cruz, assured that “under the motto of heroes, spaces will be enabled to reduce the tension and anxiety caused by the vaccine in students.”

Currently, the positivity rate in the education sector is 1.8 percent.